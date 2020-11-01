TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island forecast: Chilly week but sun on Election Day

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Chilly fall temperatures will continue this week with rain, strong winds and even a chance of snow but expect a dry and sunny Election Day and a high near 50

Expect showers mainly after 3 p.m. Sunday with heavy rain at times, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph with highs in the upper 50s. The showers are expected to continue through the night when the temperature could drop into the mid-30s. Brief periods of 40- to 50-mph gusts are possible at night and a hazardous weather outlook is in effect.

Isolated snow showers are possible Monday before 11 a.m. The day otherwise will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-40s. The day will be windy with up to 55-mph gusts possible before the wind begins to trend downward at night.

"After an abnormally cool day Monday with forecast highs mainly in the 40s, some rebound in temperature closer to normal is forecast for Tuesday as highs forecast rise in the mid-40s to near 50," the weather service said in its regional summary.

Tuesday looks windy but sunny with a high about 50 and gusts of up to 30 mph, according to the weather service.

The temperature begins to creep back up Wednesday with a predicted high in the mid-50s and sunny skies. The forecast Thursday through Saturday looks sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

