Long Island

Long Island forecast: A perfect Memorial Day for drying out

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Long Island dries out Monday with highs climbing into the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies after a weekend of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The lack of precipitation will be good news for the thousands heading to Jones Beach State Park for the Bethpage Air Show. Heavy rain forced organizers to cancel Saturday and Sunday's performances and schedule a first-ever Memorial Day show

Early afternoon conditions at Jones Beach should be dry, with highs in the mid 60s, the low-pressure system that brought the rain now heading northeast over the Atlantic Ocean, said James Tomasini, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Upton station.

Beachgoers may have to contend with rip currents that the system left behind, he said.

"It’s something that swimmers should beware of," Tomasini said.

A National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook warns of moderate risk of rip current development at ocean beaches in Suffolk and Nassau counties.

The dry weather will continue Tuesday with highs climbing into the mid-70s, Tomasini said. Forecasts for the rest of the week call for daytime highs in the mid-70s and nighttime lows in the 50s or low 60s. Showers could return Thursday and Friday.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

