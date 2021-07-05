Don’t look now, but some extreme temperatures are due back this week, followed by heavy rain, the National Weather Service said.

Expect mostly sunny skies Monday, with light winds and temperatures about 80 degrees.

But Tuesday, the weather service is calling for temperatures in the low 90s through Wednesday. There is the potential for heavy rain and strong, gusting winds Tuesday night.

The weather service also has issued a heat advisory for New York City and western Nassau County on Tuesday. The heat index could make it feel like it’s more than 100 degrees in New York City.

The forecast also is calling for a good chance of heavy rains Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

The heat advisory is in effect Tuesday from 11 a.m. through to 8 p.m. A heat advisory is issued when a combination of high temperatures and humidity make it feel like it is between 95 and 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or between 100 and104 degrees for any length of time.

Heat advisories also mean there’s a danger to young children, seniors, those with chronic health issues and anyone working outdoors, putting them at risk for heat-related illness.

The weather service also has issued a hazardous weather outlook statement for the South Shore of Long Island, both Nassau and Suffolk, warning of a moderate risk of rip currents at ocean beaches Monday and a high risk of rip currents Tuesday.