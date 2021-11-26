Friday night and the weekend offers a "slight" chance for flurries, the National Weather Service said, along with blustery winds and wind chills as low as 20 degrees.

Winds Friday night will be average about 20 mph for most places on Long Island but there will be a few gusts as high as 37 mph and a chance for "sprinkles and flurries," the weather service said.

The result is a gusty overnight below freezing with wind chills making it feel about 10 degrees colder.

The Huntington Harbor Parade of Lights, which was scheduled for Friday evening, was postponed because of the forecast of high winds, organizers said. It has been rescheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m.

The weekend will be cold but with mixed conditions, forecasters said.

Saturday is sunny but the winds will stick around, bringing again the prospect of wind chills as low of a real-feel of 20 degrees, forecasters said, even though the high will be in the low 40s.

Saturday night, the winds die down and it drops to about 30 degrees.

Sunday brings that "slight" chance of snow before 9 a.m. and then another "slight" chance of rain in the late morning before winds ease, it climbs to about 44 degrees and clouds thicken. As the overnight comes, there is another chance of rain or snow is forecast.

Monday and Tuesday both looks sunny with highs in the mid 40s and in the low 30s at night, forecasters said. Wednesday looks the same but with a slightly warmer high of 47 degrees, the weather service said.