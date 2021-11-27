TODAY'S PAPER
Snow flurries possible Sunday for parts of Long Island, weather service says

The National Weather Service's expected snowfall forecast for the region, as of Saturday evening. Credit: NWS

By Brinley Hineman brinley.hineman@newsday.com
Some parts of Long Island might catch their first glimpse of snow Sunday.

The National Weather Service said there is a 20% chance of flurries overnight into early Sunday during the predawn hours.

Snowflakes are most likely to be spotted before 8 a.m., meteorologist Jay Engle said, and by midmorning Long Island could see rain with some snow mixed in. Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a 20% chance of rain during the day, which will increase to 30% at night.

The flurries — although not expected to be significant — would be right on time for when Long Islanders typically see their first flakes of the winter season, Engle said. However, the snow isn’t expected to stick around or accumulate, the radar showed.

"We’re not really looking for anything in terms of accumulation," he said. "Any dusting of snow would be well north of the area up into the mid-Hudson Valley region."

Temperatures are predicted to bottom out in the low 30s Sunday with highs in the mid-40s, and the cold weather isn’t expected to move out soon. The week will be chilly, Engle said.

Monday is expected to be the coldest day this week, with a low of 26 degrees. There will be a slight chance of snowflakes during the morning commute, most likely between 7 and 8 a.m., the forecast shows. Monday is also forecast to be windy, with wind speeds reaching up to 15 miles per hour.

Temperatures are expected to heat up slightly in the middle of the week before dropping again Friday. Thursday looks to be the warmest day this week, Engle said, with temperatures projected to reach the mid-50s.

With John Asbury

