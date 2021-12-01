TODAY'S PAPER
3-month-old, 1-year-old seriously injured in car crash, police say

By Newsday Staff
Two young children are hospitalized in serious condition, and another child was treated for minor injuries after being hurt in a car crash Tuesday night, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Police said the children's mother, Kayla Kimble, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Tucson south on Horseblock Road, when her vehicle was struck by a northbound 2007 Mitsubishi Galant as it attempted to turn left onto Express Drive North at about 6:15 p.m.

Kimble, 25, of Coram, and her three passengers, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. Her sons, 3-month-old Julius Rivera and 22-month-old Izaqe Rivera, are in serious condition, police said. Kimble and her 6-year-old son Markus Maduro were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Narzisa Lliguin-Guallpa, 46, of Ronkonkoma, and three adult passengers, were transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say whether either driver would be charged.

