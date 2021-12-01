Two young children are hospitalized in serious condition, and another child was treated for minor injuries after being hurt in a car crash Tuesday night, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Police said the children's mother, Kayla Kimble, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Tucson south on Horseblock Road, when her vehicle was struck by a northbound 2007 Mitsubishi Galant as it attempted to turn left onto Express Drive North at about 6:15 p.m.

Kimble, 25, of Coram, and her three passengers, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. Her sons, 3-month-old Julius Rivera and 22-month-old Izaqe Rivera, are in serious condition, police said. Kimble and her 6-year-old son Markus Maduro were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Narzisa Lliguin-Guallpa, 46, of Ronkonkoma, and three adult passengers, were transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say whether either driver would be charged.