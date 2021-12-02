Thursday’s daytime temperature likely will soar as high as 60 -- though it is the second day of the meteorological winter -- as a record-breaking Midwest warm front "pushes north" of the tristate area, forecasters said.

Early risers on Thursday may encounter some rain.

There is a 30% chance of showers before 7 a.m., and after that the clouds may linger, with a warm and moisture-rich southwest breeze gusting up to 14 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Friday should be sunny and a good bit cooler during the day – a high of just 45 or so is predicted.

It also should be a sunny weekend – though both Friday and Saturday nights may be cloudy, according to the weather service.

And both days should be fairly balmy: the high for Saturday will be around 47; Sunday’s an even milder 54.

At night, temperatures all week will drop down into freezing territory.

The workweek probably begins with rain: the odds are 60% after 1 a.m. Monday morning and those same odds prevail on Monday afternoon, after 1 p.m.

And Monday could see temperatures spike up to 58 during the day; after that, temperatures cool into the mid-40s during the days, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s sunny skies could be succeeded by more downpours Wednesday, when the chances are 50%.