TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

Warm, early rain possible, with high of 60, weather service says

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Thursday’s daytime temperature likely will soar as high as 60 -- though it is the second day of the meteorological winter -- as a record-breaking Midwest warm front "pushes north" of the tristate area, forecasters said.

Early risers on Thursday may encounter some rain.

There is a 30% chance of showers before 7 a.m., and after that the clouds may linger, with a warm and moisture-rich southwest breeze gusting up to 14 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Friday should be sunny and a good bit cooler during the day – a high of just 45 or so is predicted.

It also should be a sunny weekend – though both Friday and Saturday nights may be cloudy, according to the weather service.

And both days should be fairly balmy: the high for Saturday will be around 47; Sunday’s an even milder 54.

At night, temperatures all week will drop down into freezing territory.

The workweek probably begins with rain: the odds are 60% after 1 a.m. Monday morning and those same odds prevail on Monday afternoon, after 1 p.m.

And Monday could see temperatures spike up to 58 during the day; after that, temperatures cool into the mid-40s during the days, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s sunny skies could be succeeded by more downpours Wednesday, when the chances are 50%.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Traffic coming from the city is jammed as
DMV: 400,000 face delays in getting auto registration stickers
Sydney Engel in his backyard with great granddaughter,
Developer who shaped modern senior accommodations dies at 98
Sen. Anna Kaplan speaks during a news conference
Small firms get more NYS government access, information under new laws
Adriana Ancilleri, a junior at Sachem High School
Way to Go! Sachem student promotes healthy hearts
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), who on Monday
Suozzi: Hochul could 'do a better job' on COVID-19
A rally against hate on the steps of
Rally at Rockville Centre synagogue condemns Saturday's Proud Boys march
Didn’t find what you were looking for?