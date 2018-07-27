The muggy, showery workweek wraps up Friday with a stretch of partly sunny skies before chances of precipitation return later in the afternoon, forecasters said.

Though the chances for showers and thunderstorms are low, Nassau County and western Suffolk could see any of those storms bring hail, damaging winds and flash flooding through Friday night, said John Murray, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

While hail may seem out of place in summer, those small balls or pellets of ice are actually right at home this time of year. They come about during thunderstorms, high up in the atmosphere where temperatures are colder. As tiny frozen bits fall, they get caught in updrafts, keeping them in cold-air territory, where they grow larger, said Carlie Buccola, another weather service meteorologist.

Loading... Good Afternoon Currently scattered clouds today ISLIP, NY 84° Scattered Clouds 83°/72° 83°/72° SEE FULL FORECAST

Friday's temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s or so, feeling warmer thanks to continuing humidity.

As of just before 11 a.m. the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma was 83 degrees, feeling more like 90, the weather service said.

Wantagh at about that time had reached 81, feeling like 87, with Stony Brook hitting 85, feeling like 91, as recorded at New York State Mesonet weather stations.

The Island's ocean beaches have a high risk for rip currents from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Looking ahead, "most of the weekend is dry," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Saturday could start out "a bit moist with leftover showers, but these should diminish during the day," the weather service said.

Partly sunny skies can be expected for the afternoon, Hoffman said.

Temperatures and humidity will be similar to Friday's.

Then, you can put your money on Sunday for the weekend's better beach and outdoor activities day.

Look for sunny skies, highs in the mid-80s, a dip in the mugginess — and not one mention of precipitation.