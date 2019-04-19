Friday may be seeing cloudy skies and a few hit-or-miss showers, but the main weather event is heading this way for the earliest hours of Saturday and through the day, forecasters say.

That’s when a slow-moving system brings periods of rain, heavy at times — as well as increasing winds and possible thunderstorms. And that means potential for flooding, with a flash flood watch in place starting 2 a.m. Saturday, lasting through 2 p.m. for Nassau County and 8 p.m. for Suffolk, the National Weather Service said.

Excessive runoff could lead to flooding of some streets and other poor drainage areas.

There's also potential for minor coastal flooding with Friday evening’s high tide cycle for Nassau’s southern shores.

Overall, Long Island on Saturday was looking at around an inch of rain — higher in some spots — with just where the heaviest precipitation sets up to be determined as the system gets closer, the weather service said.

“Warm, wet and windy conditions” can be expected for the coming 24 hours, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, in his Friday morning broadcast. That’s as highs in the mid-60s or so are forecast for Friday and Saturday, with an overnight low in between in the upper 50s.

Chances of showers continue through the day Friday, with the likelihood for periods of steadier rain, heavy at times, to get rolling around midnight, and lasting through afternoon, said Faye Morrone, weather service meteorologist in Upton. Thunderstorms and any accompanying downpours could be around through Saturday morning, she said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Friday sees winds picking up, with gusts of 29 mph from the south/southwest already reported around 11 a.m. at Long Island MacArthur Airport, where the temperature was 62 degrees.

Conditions are expected to remain unsettled into Sunday, Morrone said, with chances of showers.

Still, Hoffman said the day should be dry for the most part.







