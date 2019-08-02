TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny Saturday, then chance of rain, thunderstorms

There is a "slight" chance of a midday

There is a "slight" chance of a midday shower Friday, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
What’s up for the first weekend of August?

Some sun, an uptick in humidity and temperatures heading up to the mid-80s or so for Saturday, forecasters said.

Partly sunny skies are in the forecast, the National Weather Service said. And then we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with potential for some of those storms to deliver heavy rain. Chances for all that increase into the overnight hours, the weather service said.

And, just what we were hoping for — “dry conditions return on Sunday,” the weather service said.

Sunday starts off with a few clouds, but ultimately sunshine reigns, said Pat Cavlin, News 12 meteorologist. Humidity is lower, as the day warms up to the mid- to high 80s.

Monday and Tuesday, then, look to bring some sun, and temperatures in the mid-80s.

