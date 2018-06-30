Heat and humidity are on the horizon for Long Island Saturday through Monday, with the highest temperatures expected Sunday, forecasters say.

A heat advisory is in effect in Nassau County from noon Saturday to noon Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, and an excessive heat watch is to follow Sunday afternoon to Monday evening. A heat advisory is issued when the combined heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like 95 to 99 degrees two or more days in a row, or when it’s expected to feel like 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

There is also an air quality alert in place — meaning there will be elevated levels of ozone — Saturday, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Ozone levels are often elevated after noon through early evening on hot, sunny days.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, hot and increasingly humid and see temperatures peak at 83 to 91 degrees, according to News 12 Long Island’s Bruce Avery. The heat index — a calculated temperature of how hot it really feels when the amount of moisture in the air is factored in with the actual air temperature outside — will be around 95 degrees or a bit higher, he said.

Saturday night, expect temperatures in the low 70s.

Western Suffolk County is under a heat advisory from noon Sunday to 9 p.m. Monday. An alert was issued for Eastern Suffolk from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures are forecast to feel like they are around 100 degrees.

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken advises that “all residents, especially young children, seniors, those who exercise or are involved in strenuous outdoor work, and those with pre-existing respiratory or heart problems, limit strenuous outdoor activity.”

The hot spell will peak on Sunday, making for a hazy and muggy day, Avery said. Temperatures are expected to climb as high as 93 degrees, and be somewhat cooler at shore areas.

The Fourth of July will be a good day for a barbecue or the beach, News 12 said. Their forecast shows a slight chance of a passing shower and temperatures peaking between 80 and 88 degrees.

Monday will bring slight relief from the excessive heat watch. The “feels like” temperature is expected to be as high as 95 degrees, according to News 12 Long Island.