Cool weather should continue through the weekend with a slight warm up with rain and then, possibly snow, later in the week.

Saturday should see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-40s with overnight lows dipping into the mid-30s, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold temperatures are expected to continue Sunday with highs just above 40 and possible showers Sunday night

Monday will see rain through the day and temperatures reaching up to 60 degrees, forecasters say.

The cold temperatures will return Tuesday, with a slight chance of snow overnight and showers returning on Wednesday.

Cold, but clear weather could end the rest of the week heading into Thursday and Friday.