Long Island

Warm and sunny skies forecast for start of the week

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
The inviting September weather has arrived on Long Island with warm and sunny days in the forecast for the first half of the week.

Both Sunday and Monday look sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows dipping to the mid-60s at night, according to the National Weather Service.

That pleasant stretch continues until Tuesday under sunny skies and a high near 80 as many students across Long Island prepare for the first day of the 2020-21 school year.

Then the possibility of rain hangs around for the rest of the week.

A 30% chance of showers rolls in Wednesday when the high is expected to be in the upper 70s. The weather service predicts a 50% chance of rain on Thursday and a 30% chance on Friday. Highs are expected to be at or near 80 degrees both days.

A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast for Saturday under an otherwise partly sunny sky with a high near 76.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

