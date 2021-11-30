Flurries may return by late Tuesday morning possibly turning into a few sprinkles by the early afternoon as clouds thicken, but it should be a mild day with a high around 43, forecasters said.

"Temperatures today will be in the 40s across the area with lows tonight in the upper 20s to mid 30s," the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday, however, should be both sunny and a bit warmer, with a daytime high of 47.

That off- and on- pattern of clouds and showers and then sun returns early Thursday, with a 30% chance of showers after 1 a.m. that could last until 1 p.m., according to the weather service.

Thursday also will be the warmest day of the week – the daytime high should reach 55.

The Friday to Sunday stretch should be at least partly sunny during the days, the forecasters said.

Nighttime revelers may be disappointed. Once again, there is a 30% risk of showers shortly after midnight on Saturday and again on Sunday night and on into Monday.

Aside from two balmy days – Thursday, and Monday, when the day’s high should climb to 50, look for temperatures hovering in the mid-40s during the days, descending to around freezing at night.

Winds, so notably fierce last week, should be much calmer: Thursday possibly may see the peak, with gusts officially forecast at 15 mph. That is nearly double the top speed the tri-state can expect today and tomorrow.

This week’s seesaw pattern of sun and possible rain results from the series of high and low pressure systems that will keep sweeping through.

Any snowflakes or raindrops that fall Tuesday, courtesy of a weak low pressure system in the mid to upper atmosphere exiting east from the Great Lakes, should clear out fairly swiftly, "with only trace amounts expected," the weather service said.

The warm, rising air in low pressure systems can allow vapors to form raindrops.

Wednesday should be dry, due to a high pressure system, whose falling air dries and cools. "High pressure will be centered over the southeast and ridge up into the northeast," the weather service said. By ridge, the forecasters mean an elongated system.

However, once again, its opposite will be drawing near: a shortwave will travel in from the west, bringing clouds and a southwest wind.

Then look for a warm front from the MidWest, where high temperatures could run as much as 30 degrees above average in the Northern/Central Plains, to head to the MidAtlantic area on Wednesday night, the weather service and its Weather Prediction Center advised.

That front "should be enough to bring some light rain showers near the coast and rain/or snow showers further inland late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning," the weather service said.

But the forecasters said they see no "significant precipitation," from it or a "parent" low pressure system perching north of the Great Lakes. And Thursday’s unusually balmy temperatures rule out "wintry" mix, it added.

A cold front drives through the New York area on Thursday night – but might only deliver clouds, not showers.

After that, the New York area’s weather will stem from another low pressure system bound for southeast Canada and a high pressure system off to the west.

A low pressure system draws near the New York area Friday night into Saturday morning – but it might stay to the north, and produce no "measurable" precipitation, the forecasters said.

Whether a storm system arrives early next week is still too distant to predict, though the forecasters said there may be less precipitation than expected initially.