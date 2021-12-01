Sunny skies Wednesday, a high of 47 and a calm west wind topping out at 8 mph: these three factors start this December off on a mild note, forecasters said, noting the tristate area, much like the rest of the nation, has seen little snow so far.

With a nighttime low of about 39, tonight has a 30% chance of precipitation, mostly from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

So that almost certainly will be rain, the forecasters said

Thursday's daytime thermometers in the metropolitan area could climb into the 60s, as record-breaking, warm Midwest air spreads over what the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center calls the eastern one-third of the nation.

After a cloudy night, sunshine should return, and rule the tristate skies all the way from Friday to Sunday, according to the weather service.

Showers again may dampen Sunday night; the odds are 50%. And Monday’s odds are only slightly lower at 40%, though Tuesday should offer blue skies.

After that unusual warm-up on Thursday, temperatures should rise into the upper 40s and low 50s during the next several days, sinking to around freezing at night, the forecasters said.

While there may be some storms arriving from Canada early next week, the weather service noted its systems recently have been "over amplifying" the effects, "so it is possible to see a weaker system overall in future runs as the event draws near."