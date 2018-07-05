The humidity will stay for at least another day.

Warmth will continue Thursday with temperatures expected to peak in the low to mid-80s, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

“It’s hazy and in some cases it’s foggy out across the Island,” Avery said.

But the humidity may give way to rain Thursday night.

There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m., the National Weather Service said. Some of those storms could produce heavy rain, Avery said.

The weather service said the showers and storms may continue into the day Friday, primarily before 4 p.m.

"We’ll have a cold front across the area Friday," said Faye Morrone, a weather service meteorologist in Upton. "What that will mean is showers and thunderstorms."

The weather service predicts a high in the low 80s Friday with a low near 60. The rain will give way to drier weather Friday night, Morrone said. Saturday and Sunday should stay dry.

Avery predicted low humidity on both days. Saturday will be “absolutely gorgeous,” he said. Long Islanders can expect temperatures in the upper 70s on Saturday, heating up a bit on Sunday with highs in the low 80s, according to Avery.