Long Island weather: Sunny and 'manageable' humidity

Thursday's sunny skies should warm the temperature to

Thursday's sunny skies should warm the temperature to a high in the low 80s. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Joan Gralla and Patricia Kitchen joan.gralla@newsday.com, patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The benefits of high pressure areas reveal themselves this week, with a string of sunny, drama-free days and temperatures rising to the 80s, forecasters say.

For Thursday, it’s “abundant sunshine and manageable humidity to boot,” said the National Weather Service's Upton office in a tweet. Look for highs in the low 80s.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman’s take? “Perfect ice cream weather over the next several days.”

As of just around 9 a.m. Long Island MacArthur Airport was reporting fair skies and 75 degrees. Normals for the day are 82 for the high and 67, the low.

Jones Beach at that time was 73 degrees and Montauk, 70. 

"Temperatures will be on a gradual warming trend," the weather service said, with the mid to upper 80s expected for the weekend, as there's also an uptick in humidity. 

The workweek starts out on the same theme, with the first mention of precipitation not until Wednesday.


Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

