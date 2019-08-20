Sultry summer weather looks likely for the start of the week though a cool down lies ahead.

Tuesday, with a high of around 86 degrees, might not feel as hot as it possibly could, the National Weather Service said. While the temperature will rise to the upper 80s, the heat index values should remain around that level, it said.

Tuesday should be "mostly sunny, warm, and not as humid," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Geoff Bansen.

Wednesday might be a bit less comfortable.

"A warm front will lift north tomorrow morning and with it, a return of warm and humid conditions," the weather service said.

It added: "An approaching cold front will bring the risk for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms will bring locally heavy rainfall."

The odds of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday are 50 percent, with a high around 87 degrees.

Thursday, should see a cold front sweep through the area, easing the heat and humidity, forecasters said.

That new front, however, first might bring showers and thunderstorms — the odds are 40 percent — with the same 87 degree high as the day before, the weather service said.

Friday's temperature might only rise as high as 80 degrees and there is a 30 percent chance of showers from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

Saturday, though sunny, has a high of only 79 degrees. Sunday might be sunny and two degrees cooler, the weather service said.

Monday's forecast is nearly an exact match for the day before: mostly sunny with a high of 77 degrees, forecasters said.