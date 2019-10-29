TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Morning
SEARCH
53° Good Morning
Long Island

Long Island weather: Rainy streak ahead 

By Newsday Staff
Print

Long Islanders can expect several days of rain this week, with heavier showers predicted for Halloween, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Light rain and drizzle will likely fall Tuesday, and the high will be near 60 degrees, the weather service said.

Coastal flooding is possible. Flood advisories are in effect for southern Nassau through noon Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for northwestern Suffolk and northern Nassau.

Flooding is also possible in low-lying areas near the shorelines and tidal waterways from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in southwestern Suffolk, the weather service said.

The possibility of light rain and drizzle will increase slightly late Tuesday night into Wednesday, when the high is expected to be 65 degrees, the weather service said.

Then on Thursday — Halloween — rain is expected to become steadier and heavier. Winds will also increase into the evening, especially near the coast, the weather service said.

Good news for trick-or-treaters: There could be some breaks in the rain during the afternoon, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The high will be 68 degrees, the weather service said.

The week's soggy weather could dry out by Friday, which the weather service said would likely start with showers before 8 a.m. but then become sunny with a high near 60 degrees.

The weather service predicts Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.

Sunday and Monday are also expected to be sunny, with highs in the mid-50s.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Voters arrive for the first day of early More than 51,000 NYers have chosen to vote early so far
Ruth Smalls, 68; Jayda Smalls, 7; Shanti Martinez, Why residents love Valley Stream
Hempstead Conservation and Waterways employee Kim Lamonica, left, Marsh preserve submerged during Sandy to be rebuilt
Nassau County Legislature Richard J. Nicolello during the Lawmakers pass $3.11 billion Nassau budget with proposals added
Scene of a hit and run crash that Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, cops say
Hindus celebrate Diwali, the Indian new year and Hindu temple celebrates Diwali, the festival of lights
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search