Thunderstorms and showers, high wind gusts and even hail — that's what the weather has in store for Long Island on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

And then there will be at least partly sunny skies from Thursday to Monday, including Saturday’s Independence Day holiday.

Before that, the odds of rain are 60% on Tuesday and 50% on Wednesday, the experts estimated. The daytime high on both days should hover just below 80.

“It will remain seasonably warm and humid through Wednesday with it being dry much of the time, with the exception being mainly the afternoon and early evening hours with the ongoing chance of scattered thunderstorms,” the NWS said.

The next five days should see highs in the mid- to upper 80s.