TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
Long Island

Long Island weather: Warm, humid, chance of thunderstorms

The National Weather Service said Tuesday will have thunderstorms and showers, high wind gusts and even hail with high temperatures near 80 degrees.  News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Thunderstorms and showers, high wind gusts and even hail — that's what the weather has in store for Long Island on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

And then there will be at least partly sunny skies from Thursday to Monday, including Saturday’s Independence Day holiday.

Before that, the odds of rain are 60% on Tuesday and 50% on Wednesday, the experts estimated. The daytime high on both days should hover just below 80.

“It will remain seasonably warm and humid through Wednesday with it being dry much of the time, with the exception being mainly the afternoon and early evening hours with the ongoing chance of scattered thunderstorms,” the NWS said. 

The next five days should see highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, delivering his briefing next Cuomo may slow down NYC's reopening; Western NY cleared to enter Phase 4
Evidence seized in a takedown of an alleged Father, son cross-country drug network busted, DA says
Bathrooms at New York Avenue under construction on Drainage work, boardwalk upgrades planned in Long Beach
John O. Barres, Bishop of Rockville Centre (left) Auxiliary bishop for Rockville Centre Diocese ordained 
Michael Alvarez at the swearing-in ceremony for recruits A new cop's badge honors the legacy of his late uncle
Bruce Haims, 61, was released on parole Monday Convicted killer in Great Neck Estates murder released from prison, officials say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search