Gotta love those areas of high-pressure. That’s what’s behind Wednesday’s dry skies, as sunshine rules the day and temperatures head up to the high 60s on Long Island, forecasters say.

“High pressure builds into the region” and “remains in control at least through Thursday morning, holding off on any shower activity,” the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday is on the breezy side, with temperatures that are “nice and comfortable,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Already by around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Long Island MacArthur Airport was reporting 65 degrees, with winds from the west/northwest gusting to 29 mph. The normal high for the day at the Ronkonkoma airport is 61, with 43, the normal low.

Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday morning, but look for increasing clouds with slight chances of showers in the afternoon. Precipitation is more likely for overnight, with “rain coming in for our Friday,” Hoffman said. There could be "some heavy rain before midnight."

Highs of around 60 degrees are expected for Thursday, a couple of degrees higher Friday.

Saturday should be mostly sunny with highs near 60, and Sunday has similar temperatures and a chance of afternoon showers.

