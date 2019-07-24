TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Less humidity, cooler temperatures

Partly sunny, less humid today on Long Island

Partly sunny, less humid today on Long Island with high of about 80, forecasters said.

By Joan Gralla and Patricia Kitchen joan.gralla@newsday.com, patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Less humidity and slightly lower temperatures will prevail on Wednesday, which should be partly sunny with highs around 80 degrees, the National Weather Service in Upton said.

“Quiet weather will continue through the remainder of the week as high pressure remains in control,” the forecasters said. Look for temperatures to rise slightly each day, making it to the upper 80s or so by Sunday. 

Wednesday will bring sun and clouds, with just a slight chance for an isolated shower around mid-afternoon, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Swimmers should use caution: There is a high risk for rip currents along the South Shore, Hoffman said. 

Right around 10 a.m. Long Island MacArthur Airport was reporting partly sunny skies and a temperature of 74 degrees. The normal high for the day there is 82, with 67 the normal low.

As for Thursday right into early next week? We’re looking at sunny skies, day after day, forecasters said.

For weekend watchers, it’s “good beach, boating and pool weather," Hoffman said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

