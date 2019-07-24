Less humidity and slightly lower temperatures will prevail on Wednesday, which should be partly sunny with highs around 80 degrees, the National Weather Service in Upton said.

“Quiet weather will continue through the remainder of the week as high pressure remains in control,” the forecasters said. Look for temperatures to rise slightly each day, making it to the upper 80s or so by Sunday.

Wednesday will bring sun and clouds, with just a slight chance for an isolated shower around mid-afternoon, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 76° Broken Clouds 81°/66°

Swimmers should use caution: There is a high risk for rip currents along the South Shore, Hoffman said.

Right around 10 a.m. Long Island MacArthur Airport was reporting partly sunny skies and a temperature of 74 degrees. The normal high for the day there is 82, with 67 the normal low.

As for Thursday right into early next week? We’re looking at sunny skies, day after day, forecasters said.

For weekend watchers, it’s “good beach, boating and pool weather," Hoffman said.

