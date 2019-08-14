TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: 'A few' showers, with highs in the 70s

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Both Wednesday and Thursday could see a few showers, though they should clear by Friday, the National Weather Service said.  

Referring to Wednesday, when the high will only reach 78 degrees, the weather service predicted: "Any showers will gradually dissipate during late this evening." 

Thursday should see the same high of 78 degrees — slightly below the normal temperature. And it should be less humid. But as the day turns into evening, there will be a slight chance of showers and a thunderstorm, the weather experts said.

Friday is expected to be partly sunny. The thermometer should reach 80 degrees, the weather service said.

On Saturday, however, there is a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, with a high near 82 degrees, forecasters said.

Sunday will be more promising: partly sunny with the thermometer hitting 84 degrees.

Those who find Sunday's weather pleasing should also find Monday and Tuesday to their liking as their forecasts are near perfect matches, according to the weather service.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

