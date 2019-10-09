Rain and strong breezes dominate the forecast through much of Saturday, and shore communities could go through rounds of minor flooding, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

A coastal flood advisory runs from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday for low-lying ocean areas, which will be followed by a coastal flood advisory that evening, the weather service said.

"Additional coastal flooding is possible during subsequent high tide cycles," it said.

Wednesday's rain mostly is focused during school hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rain, however, might only amount to as much as a quarter of an inch, the experts said. The daytime high is 59; the nighttime low is just 4 degrees cooler, but gusts could reach 33 mph. And rain is possible.

Less than a foot of flooding is predicted for Wednesday evening.

Eastern Long Island could get hit with higher gusts of wind — 50 mph, the weather service said, from Wednesday night to Thursday night. "This may down several tree limbs, trees and power lines, with scattered power outages and structural damage possible."

And "widespread flooding" of as much as two feet is expected on Thursday morning, the weather service said. Still, Thursday's morning commuters might be spared: the rain mainly will arrive after 9 a.m., the NWS, amounting to as much as half an inch. The high once again will be 59.

Rain again is likely Thursday night; gusts could hit 43 mpn. The low is 52.

And floods could rise as high as three feet that evening.

On Friday, the odds of rain are 50:50, the NWS said. The thermometer should rise a little further to 63 but it could be breezy. The rain might continue that night — there is a 30% chance it will, the NWS said. The low should be 54.

Saturday's early showers — the odds are 30% before 8 a.m. — might then depart, allowing weekenders to carry out errands or outside workouts under cloudy skies. The NWS said the high should reach 64; the nighttime low is 51.

Sunday, predicted to be at least partly sunny, starts a patch of clear weather, with temperatures hovering in the mid-60s during the day, and dropping to the lows 50s at night, the NWS said.

Monday, Columbus Day, should be sunny, it said, and Tuesday mostly sunny.