A cool and misty rain, combined with some fog in low-lying areas, continues Wednesday morning and will likely precede afternoon and evening showers, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Wednesday's daytime high should reach 66 degrees, and the nightime low about 60, it said.

"Overnight, additional showers move in from the southwest ahead of the next system as increased dew points keep early morning minimum temperatures in the upper 50s," the experts said.

And on Halloween, the weather service said, "Showers continue through the day Thursday increasing in coverage and intensity into the evening."

However, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said, "We could have some breaks in the rain during the afternoon for trick-or-treating."

Patches of fog also are likely, with a high of 69 degrees, the weather service predicted.

By the evening, the weather service warned, winds from the south could start intensifying with gusts as high as 44 mph during the night, when the low should fall to 53 degrees.

Friday morning might start with showers: the odds are 30% before 8 a.m., the weather service said.

After that, the skies should slowly clear, and the largely cloudless night will help push the low down to a chilly 39 degrees. The high is expected to 57 degrees.

Saturday holds the promise of sunny weather with a high of 56 degrees. The nightime low will be 40, the weather service said.

Anyone who likes Saturday's weather will be delighted that the weather on Sunday and Monday should be a close match.

However, by Tuesday, the weather service assessed the odds of showers at 30%.