Some strong thunderstorms moved into areas of Nassau County late afternoon Wednesday, with potential for Long Island to see more of the same well into the evening, forecasters said.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the Island overall through 9 p.m., meaning potential for scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding, and isolated instances of quarter-size hail can’t be ruled out, said Faye Morrone, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

And, as a reminder — all thunderstorms produce lightning. “If you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck,” the weather service says.

Those in Nassau County should “look out over the next couple of hours,” said Rich Von Ohlen, News 12 meteorologist, at around 3 p.m.

Some lines of storms are coming up from the southwest, he said, eventually to edge into Nassau, some packing heavy rainfall.

Precipitation could get rolling by around 3 p.m., but becomes more likely around 5 or 6 p.m., Morrone said.

For commuters heading home later, best to “keep an eye to the sky,” said Geoff Bansen, News 12 meteorologist. Particular care may be needed for poor drainage areas.





Wednesday is also featuring hot, humid conditions, with Long Island MacArthur Airport reporting 85 degrees at around 1 p.m., feeling like 91 with humidity factored in.

Hempstead was feeling like 92; Southold, 93 and Montauk, 91.

Thursday includes the boon of "a little less" humidity, and a similar high of around 85 degrees.

That benefit carries through to Friday, which again should be mostly sunny, with a high of about 83 degrees, the weather service said: "The dry weather will continue into Thursday night and Friday with seasonable temperatures."

Saturday afternoon brings chances of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the mid-80s, the weather service said.

Sunday, however, looks mostly sunny, with a high of 86 degrees.

With Patricia Kitchen