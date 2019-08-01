Long Island's weekend weather is expected to be sunny and feature only one day of possible rain, meteorologists said.

Friday will be sunny and cloudy with high temperatures across the Island in the low to mid-80s, according to forecasters at News 12 Long Island. Winds will blow from the northeast and southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Friday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures near 70.

Saturday afternoon presents the only chance for rain this weekend.

There is a 30 percent chance of scattered showers on different parts of the Island between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., said Joe Pollina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Pollina said there would be another minor chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Saturday, but those events won't produce much rainfall.

"Most of the area will be dry, but there could be a few showers," he said. "We're not looking at any flooding right now."

The weather service isn't predicting another chance of rainfall until next Wednesday, when forecasters say there is a 30 percent chance in the afternoon.

The rest of Saturday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid-80s. Winds will blow from the south at 5 to 9 miles per hour.

On Saturday night, temperatures will be around 71 with winds from the southwest at 7 to 10 miles per hour.

For Sunday and Monday, daytime conditions will be in the mid- to low-80s, and overnight temperatures will be in the high 60s, forecasters said.