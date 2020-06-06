For some Long Islanders, the protests create challenges, frustrations

George Floyd's death has set off a torrent of emotions across Long Island.

Protesters have taken to the streets to protest police brutality.

"Why did the government allow it to get this bad?" said Nicole Bey, 51, of Wheatley Heights. "It's not about black and white; it's about right and wrong."

Some see the burning and looting that has taken place in some cities across the U.S. and decry a loss of control on the streets. They see some leaders afraid to take the action needed to protect the public.

"Just gain control," said Rebecca Tepper, 43, of Merrick, who said she has no trouble with peaceful protests. "Stop letting people run amok in the streets."

On May 25, Floyd died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and the other three officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Here are some thoughts of Long Islanders about the protests and the changes they say have to happen.

Nicole Bey, 51, Wheatley Heights, African American

Systematic racism, black people killed by police, an unjust judicial system and a racial divide simmering for generations. Bey is angry about all these things. Her voice is hoarse from calling out day after day at demonstrations outside the Town of Babylon municipal building.

"We the people will no longer stand for a broken government, corrupt law enforcement and the racism and injustice that has plagued America," Bey said. "We know we need law enforcement, but we want to get rid of the racist cops."

Bey had participated in protests before for Black Lives Matter, Occupy Wall Street and Occupy the Hood.

"We marched, we dispersed, and that was the end of it," she said.

Bey sees a new generation of young protesters — black, white, Hispanic and others — who refuse to remain silent.

She has helped form "We the People at Suffolk County," a group, she said, intent on peaceful protest that leads to change.

She's employed a few tactics to ensure the protests don't get out of hand. When people choose to join them, she takes down their names and phone numbers — even as she picks their brain about their intentions.

"We're looking out for agitators," Bey said. "Agitators make it bad for all of us."

Bey believes people already have taken the first step toward change, simply by protesting. The next step in improving the communication and relationship with the powers-that-be.

"We need to develop a relationship with the politicians, and a healthy relationship with law enforcement," she said. "There's two sides to everything, and we need to understand what they're thinking."

In addition, she said local lawmakers need to adopt policies for investigating incidents of suspected police brutality. These investigations must be done by an independent body outside the police, she added.

"Every time a cop kills a civilian, what protects them?" she said. "Why do they get off so easily?"

Should an officer be found guilty of wrongly killing a person, their pension should be given to the family of the victim.

Community service, such as joining with kids in athletics, should be a mandated part of the job for police officers, she added, so officers can have that positive interaction with the community they serve.

Also, police officers should be evaluated every six months or a year to make sure they are emotionally stable, Bey said.

"They are no different from soldiers. People can break easily," she said. "This is a person with a license to kill."

Rebecca Tepper, 43, Merrick, White

This past week, Tepper watched as Merrick became a flashpoint in the protests. When protesters appeared, homeowners came out on the street and confronted them. After some tense moments, the demonstration ended as it started, peacefully.

Tepper, who did not participate in that incident, said she understands both sides.

As for the protests, she said, "I think there is an issue there. I understand that. But coming down on the police is wrong. There's a lot of good cops. It's a few cops giving them a bad name."

She also said she sympathizes with the Merrick residents who came out to confront the protesters.

"I think the protest was actually fine," she said. "I think there were some people concerned about what it would turn into. I've heard that there were Merrick residents who came out to protest the protesters. I think they were concerned about what would happen. I think it was fear, that's what brought them out, to protect their businesses and their homes."

She praised the Nassau police for their handling of the confrontation, keeping it from escalating into something worse.

It's when Tepper sees the looting and burning elsewhere, especially in New York City, that she becomes upset. She believes those committing crimes don't represent the protesters. And she's critical of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"I was expecting more from our leaders; I think they've been very ineffective," she said. "They seem afraid to make the decisions that are needed to protect the citizens."

She's hoping people create change at the ballot box. She also said she sees some hypocrisy playing out.

"I think it's unfair for small businesses to not be allowed to be open, when so many are struggling financially, especially when riots are allowed and protests are allowed with hundreds of people," she said. "It seems hypocritical to me."

Kevin Franciotti, 33, Mineola, White

The protests are long overdue, Franciotti said.

"These are expressions of long-standing frustration," he said. "These images have come in year after year of white police killing and brutalizing young black men and it's horrifying. There's a sense that nothing has changed."

Franciotti is a substance abuse counselor and said he's seen the war on drugs ruin people's lives. He wants to pull back the policing and switch to more treatment and addiction prevention.

He sees the protests through the lens of a mental health professional.

"What happens when you have tens of thousands of people out of work, undersupported by unemployment, pent-up in their houses without mental health services offered … and then something as horrifying as what happened in Minneapolis happens," he said. "I think that's a recipe for civil unrest."

He said he sees police departments as "overfunded and over-resourced institutions of oppression," which, he added, "can only be changed by budget cuts and severe limitations on their authorities in order to prevent abuse."

Change, he said, comes through policies and government budgets. He would like to see the "demilitarization" of the police.

"We don't need a police force that becomes increasingly like a military police force — surveillance drones, helicopters, heavy duty high-powered trucks," he said. "Law enforcement has a specific set of hammers, and they're looking for nails to hammer in."

Michael Natale, 29, Massapequa, White

A lifelong resident of Massapequa, Natale is quick to acknowledge he sees the world through the eyes of a "privileged white male."

He respects people's right to protest Floyd's death, and that the police need to be better trained in de-escalating tense situations.

"It feels like there's a lot of hurt and frustration," Natale said.

But he also remembers the good guys he grew up with who became cops. He sees the racism on Long Island, all the "exclusionary areas." When he looks at the protesters and the police, he said, "I see many people with good intentions."

While Natale has not participated in the protests, he sees something fueling them that focuses on young adults like himself.

As a kid, Natale said he was taught the formula for a good life: get a good education, buy a house, and settle in.

"But we have almost always grown up in a destabilized society," he said. "When we were 11 or 12, we watched the Twin Towers taken down and our sense of safety was gone. Right when we were graduating college, with all our plans, the 2008 economic collapse happened."

He added, "We were taught how to play the board game, but at every step of the way the board flipped."