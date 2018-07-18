Now this: A new species of tick

A new tick species, commonly called the “longhorned” has been identified in New York, the latest in a growing number of states to record its presence.

The bloodsucking creature has not yet been found on Long Island, but is already on the region’s doorstep: It has been identified in multiple Westchester County sites, officials at the New York State Department of Health said.

Top entomologists on the Island been aware of the tick for months.

Scott Campbell, chief of the Suffolk County Department of Health’s arthropod disease laboratory and Jody Gangloff-Kaufmann, an urban entomologist with the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Babylon, both told Newsday in May that they were on the lookout for the tiny bug. It is described by livestock farmers as a veritable blood-siphoning machine that has proved dangerous in some states to farm animals.

So far, there is no evidence that it is a carrier of a disease-causing organism that can be transmitted to people or pets.

“We will continue to conduct surveillance and research on this new type of tick, but it is encouraging that the same steps that protect against deer ticks are also effective against the longhorned tick,” State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said in a statement.

The deer tick, a widespread menace on the Island, is also known as the black-legged tick. It is a prolific vector capable of carrying a wide variety of different kinds of microbes – bacteria, viruses and a malaria-like parasite. The deer tick is best known as the carrier of the Lyme disease bacterium.

New York residents are being urged to take the same precautions to protect themselves against the longhorned tick as they would to guard against deer ticks.

No one had ever heard of the pesky longhorned tick until it emerged in China about nine years ago. There, it is the carrier of a life-threatening virus. The creature's scientific name is Haemaphysalis longicornis. It is also called the Asian tick.

How it arrived in this country – thousands of miles and multiple time zones from China – remains a mystery, scientists have asserted, but they speculate it likely may have come as part of the sweeping global movement of humans and the transport of animals that are farmed for their meat.

In this country, it was first seen in New Jersey last year and has spread explosively throughout Eastern Seaboard states in a matter of months. The tick also has been detected as far away as Texas and Arkansas.

Although ticks do not fly, New Jersey public health and agriculture experts noted a swarming-like tendency among the creatures as they attacked dairy cows and other farm animals.

“While we continue to learn more about the longhorned tick, it is evident that this species may possibly cause illness not only in humans, but also in livestock and our pets,” New York Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball.

“We encourage farmers to be vigilant and keep a watchful eye out for this tick to protect their animals and stay ahead of any potential problems for the livestock industry in New York State.”