Feds: LI lawyer ripped off $107 million from lottery winners

A Long Island attorney who specializes in representing people who won major lottery jackpots was arrested by the FBI Tuesday, along with a soldier in the Genovese organized crime family, for ripping off the winners of three lotteries for a total of $107 milion, federal prosecutors said.

Jason Kurland, 45, of Dix Hills, who bills himself as “The Lottery Lawyer,” was charged in federal court in Brooklyn, along with Christopher Chierchio, 52, of Staten Island, with conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering in federal court in Brooklyn. Kurland was charged additional with honest services wire fraud.

Chierchio was identified as a mob soldier in court papers by Eastern District prosecutors.

The three victims, who were not named by prosecutors, were described as the winners of a $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot; a $245 million Powerball jackpot, and a $150 million jackpot, officials said. It is customary for federal prosecutors not to identify victims of schemes.

On his personal website, Kurland said that the $1.5 billion jackpot was in South Carolina, and a $245.6 milion jackpot was won in New York.

Kurland was featured on the website of the prestigious Long Island law firm, in which he was a partner, Rivkin Radler in Uniondale.

A spokeswoman for Rivkin Rader, Laurie Bloom, said in a statement: “We were taken by complete surprise by the allegations against Mr. Kurland. The firm has no role in nor knowledge of the criminal activities described. We were contacted today by the US Attorney’s office and are cooperating in their investigation. The Firm is taking immediate steps to remove Mr. Kurland as a partner with the firm.”

Federal officials said that in his twenty-year legal career, Kurland represented jackpot winners who won a total of $3 billion.

“In his pitch to clients, Kurland offers trust, transparency and sophisticaed financial advise to minimize financial risk,” Eastern District federal prosecutors said in court papers. “He has promoted those qualities in interviews, stating in one that it is important for lottery winners to ‘know that someone can walk you through step by step, so there are no surprises…’

Two other people who officials said handled money siphoned off from the victims of the scheme were also charged in the case: Frangesco Russo, 38, of Roslyn, and Francis Smookler, 45, of Oyster Bay.

Russo and Smookler were additionally charged in a separate scheme with extortionate extension and collection of credit for “threatening to kill an individual and his family” for not repaying a $250,000 they had loaned him out of the money they initially got in the lottery scheme, officials said.

“Defendant Kurland allegedly violated the law and his oath as a lawyer when he allowed co-conspirators to pillage his clients’ bank accounts for their own enrichment,” Acting Eastern District United States Attorney Seth DuCharme said in a statement. “In addition, Russo and Smookler allegedly threatened to torture an individual’s wife and children. The defendants callously thought they could line their pockets with lottery winnings without consequence, but today their luck ran out.”

New York FBI head William Sweeney said: “Lottery winners can't believe their luck when they win millions of dollars, and the men we arrested this morning allegedly used that euphoric feeling to their advantage… these victims were persuaded to put large chunks of their cash into investments that benefited the defendants. Rather than try their luck at the lottery, these men resorted to defrauding the victims to get rich but their gamble didn’t pay off. Rather than try their luck at the lottery, these men resorted to defrauding the victims to get rich, but their gamble didn't pay off.”