Lightning may not strike twice, but New York state lottery officials say a Uniondale man has won $10 million on a $30 scratch-off ticket for the second time in three years.

Juan Hernandez recently hit for the $10 million top prize in the lottery's $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch off game, a ticket he purchased at the Stop & Shop store at 150 Fulton Ave. in Hempstead, officials said. Back in 2019, officials said, Hernandez also hit for a $10 million prize on a $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket.

In an online news release about Hernandez and his second big hit, lottery officials quoted him: "I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in '19."

Hernandez could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

According to the lottery website, the odds of hitting the $10,000,000 Deluxe top prize is 1 in 3,521,600. To date there have been two winners in the game, which has three top prize tickets still in play.

The other winner was a woman in upstate Wellsville, the lottery said.

It was unclear how many winning tickets were available in the $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular.

Both scratch-off games involve a $30 purchase price.

It was not immediately clear how much Hernandez pocketed after taxes for winning the Cash Spectacular top prize, but officials said he received a single lump-sum payment of $6,510,000 after taxes for his big win on the $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch off.