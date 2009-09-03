Love Story: A melody brought them together

Jaimi (nee Goldwerd) and Elvis Rusnak of Coram found each other through one very prophetic song. Jaimi recalls the night they met.

I was singing with the house band at Mookies, a Westhampton Beach restaurant-club, in August 2006. The establishment was only open for a season, just enough time for me to meet the man I would marry.

I recall looking over at the bar one night and noticing this handsome man with great arms and an inviting smile, kicking back and enjoying the music.

He approached the stage and requested, "At Last," a song made famous by Etta James. As I was telling him that I didn't know the song verbatim, the drummer said, "Oh yeah, we know that one," and the band began playing. I don't like performing something unless I know it through and through, but I managed to pull it off. After the set I walked over to the bar and stood a few feet away from the man.

Elvis introduced himself and offered to buy me a glass of wine. We started talking and discovered we both have a unique taste in music. Apart from his being handsome, I found him to be worldly, intelligent and funny, and he was so interesting. A rare find.

He was there with three women, all good friends of his. Elvis was their designated dance partner. Although we shared great conversation, we said good night without exchanging numbers.

Over the next few weeks, I went traveling cross-country on vacation with my cousin. When I returned to Long Island, I went back to the club for another engagement. My cousin was there sitting in the crowd, and I happened to be singing to him when Elvis walked in.

During a set break Elvis approached me with a bottle of wine and a CD of music that he thought I would enjoy. He said, "I know this may seem out of line, but I just wanted you to have this. I have been coming here week after week to give it to you. I see you are with someone, so it's probably appropriate for me to leave."

After I told him that the man I was with was my cousin, we shared the wine he brought and spent more time together talking.

I really had no intention of dating anyone at that time, but when Elvis asked me to accompany him on his Harley for a day of wine tasting and cruising along the North Fork. How could I say no?

On May 16, 2009, we danced to "At Last" on our wedding day at Martha Clara Vineyards in Riverhead. I truly do love him more deeply as time passes. Sometimes timing is everything in a relationship, but when you cross paths with the one you're supposed to spend the rest of your days with, time is just time.

Elvis is a chief master sergeant and flies search-and-rescue with the U.S. Air Force. He is stationed at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach. I design jewelry and have a store called Jaimi Gold Creations in Selden.