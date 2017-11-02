Ahuva Piterman of Long Beach recalls the day she and her future husband, Aharon, met and fell in love.

I grew up in the village of Montefiore in Tel Aviv, Israel. In the summer of 1953, I was invited to a party at my next-door neighbor’s house.

There, a young man named Aharon Piterman invited me to dance. He was my neighbor’s best friend. Although Aharon had also grown up in Montefiore, I didn’t know him because of our age difference; I was 13 and he was 22.

About six months prior to the party, I noticed Aharon riding on his motorcycle. He was so handsome, I thought he looked like a movie star. It turns out that he had noticed me, too. It was love at first sight. He had completed his military service in the Israeli army two years earlier. All Israelis, with the exception of married women, must serve in the military. He served from 1949 to 1951 and was an equipment specialist.

At the end of the evening, Aharon asked me for a date and I accepted. Our families, the Kashtans and the Pitermans, knew each other well. However, my parents told him that I was too young. He told them that he was in love with me and was not going to give up. He was willing to wait until I was old enough so he could marry me. They then gave us permission to go out on the date.

On our first date we went to see the movie “From Here to Eternity,” and continued seeing each other. Over the next four years, Aharon drove to my house every night to see me, even after my family moved an hour away from Montefiore. On weekends we took trips on his motorcycle, visiting many locations throughout Israel, such as the Sinai Desert and Eilat, a resort area on the Red Sea.

In 1957, I graduated high school and received my military draft papers. I was to report on Aug. 31. Aharon said he wasn’t waiting any longer, and so, on Aug. 20, 1957, we were married. We spent a short, three-day honeymoon in Naharrya, a resort popular with newlyweds. We continued living in Tel Aviv, where Aharon was working as a carpenter.

In 1966, we moved to New York and settled in Long Beach, where we raised our four wonderful children. Two were born in Israel and two in Long Beach. We have since welcomed two sons-in-law to our family and are blessed with three gifted grandchildren and our newest addition, our great-grandson. Our grandchildren are the loves of our lives.

We both retired in 2007. Aharon had his own home improvement business, The Handy Man Can, covering Long Beach and Oceanside. I taught Hebrew School at Congregation Beth Sholom in Long Beach and Temple Emanu-El of Long Beach. Over the years we went back to Israel several times to visit family and friends.

For our 60th anniversary this year, our children hosted a dinner party for us at Oheka Castle in Huntington. As I look back on our decades as husband and wife, I believe God gave us as a gift to each other. Aharon is the best husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather anyone could ever ask for. I feel so incredibly blessed to share 60 years of love and marriage with my best friend.

— With Virginia Dunleavy