Love Story: Benjamin and Regina Vecchio, Deer Park

Benjamin Vecchio of Deer Park recalls his high school courting of his future wife, Regina.

In the summer of 1942, I got a job with Deer Park Coal and Ice Co. I was helping out with a delivery, loading ice into a big icebox on the porch of a house, when I noticed a pretty young girl playing with a friend on the lawn.

I saw that pretty girl again in 1943 on the Dix Hills school bus. "Who is that girl?" I asked a friend. He told me her name was Regina. She was an eighth grader at Toaz Junior High in Huntington Station, and I was a sophomore at Huntington High. Her big brother was also on the bus, so I admired her from afar until she started high school the next year. It took about two months before I asked Regina for a movie date. She accepted.

I had to walk three miles to Regina's house. We walked another half-mile to catch the bus to the Babylon movie theater - I worked there as an usher - and by the time I got back home from the date, I had walked about 10 miles. I didn't ask Regina out again, but we did sit together on the school bus and we would see each other at local dances.

The next year I started driving and bought a 1933 Pontiac for $35. We drove to school together from then on, and we started going steady.

After I graduated in January 1946, I volunteered for the Army Engineering Corps. Regina and I became engaged before I left for basic training at Fort Belvoir, Va. My father was kind enough to buy Regina's engagement ring because I didn't have enough money. We went to Manhattan's diamond district to pick it out.

I was sent overseas to Korea for occupational duty and served in the medical corps. I was discharged in 1948 and started classes at the state university in Farmingdale in the building construction curriculum. Regina was working as a secretary at Holden and Quick Shoe Co., and I'd drive her to the train station in the morning before going to class.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Regina and I were married on Sept. 4, 1949, in Saints Cyril & Methodius church in Deer Park, and we honeymooned in Washington, D.C. We have two children and six grandchildren.

Last year we celebrated our 60th wedding anniversary with a luncheon at the Watermill in Smithtown with family and friends. This has been a love story for the ages.

Regina retired in 1993 as an office manager with Interstate United Food at the AIL facility in Deer Park. I worked as a charter pilot, then as general manager, with Mid-Island Air Service at Long Island Mac Arthur Airport until 1992. I continued working as a construction consultant with Ford of Sayville and as a tax preparer for H&R Block. I now do tax returns as an AARP volunteer.