Love Story: Celeste and Glenn Pomerantz, Merrick

Celeste Pomerantz of Merrick recalls how her future husband, Glenn, lived up to the vow "in sickness and in health" long before they married.

My friend Stacy invited me to a pool party at her home in Lynbrook in August 1986. We knew each other when we were students at the University of Buffalo. At the party, I noticed a young man sitting by himself. I decided to talk to him, something I wouldn't normally do since I am shy.

I was 23 and lived in Commack. Glenn was 24 and lived in Long Beach. He worked with Stacy and had also gone to the University of Buffalo. We discovered something else we had in common. Both our fathers were pharmacists. After talking for hours, he pulled me aside and asked me out on a date. I turned him down, telling him I had a boyfriend, which was not true. Actually, my boyfriend had just broken up with me, and I wasn't ready to start dating again.

I had no contact with Glenn until December 1987, when I made plans to meet Stacy and a few friends after work in Manhattan. He decided to join us. We went dancing, and at the end of the night Glenn again asked me out. This time, I said yes.

Our first date was dinner at Friday's in Commack. After that we continued seeing each other. One of our favorite things to do was to take walks along the Long Beach boardwalk.

The following May, I started getting sick, again. When I was 12, I was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, a chronic autoimmune disease that attacks the small intestines. I never told Glenn, and now I was facing a third major surgery. I was sure this would end our relationship, but he proved me wrong.

For three weeks, he came to Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan every night after work to see me. He watched "Jeopardy" with me, washed my hair in the sink and took my mother out to dinner. I have not and will never forget that time.

That December, he took me to California and surprised me with a ring and a marriage proposal at the San Diego Zoo. We were married on Aug. 13, 1989, at the beautiful Swan Club in Roslyn. Glenn is a partner at the accounting firm of BDO in Manhattan. I'm a full-time homemaker. We recently returned from a trip to Ecuador in celebration of our 25th anniversary.

I know how lucky I am to have Glenn in my life. He has given me two wonderful children, taught me to love football -- we're Jets fans -- and even taught me how to play golf. I love how he doesn't let me feel sorry for myself and is always there when I'm having a bad day to remind me to get up and face the world. We have shared many good times as well as sad times together. I'm glad that I have him to go through life with. Glenn, I love you very much!