LOVE STORY: Dan and Alice Farren of Bayville

Dan Farren of Bayville recalls the day he met his future wife, Alice, in grammar school.

In September 1962, my parents transferred me from Locust Grove grade school in Syosset to St. Boniface Holy Martyr in Sea Cliff. It was at recess on that very first school day where I first saw Alice Cavallaro, my true love. I had a hopeless crush on Ali even though we never spoke a word to each other. We were both in fifth grade but were in separate classes. Two years later, I was transferred to St. Edwards in Syosset. I thought I would never get to see Ali again. She lived in Glen Head.

In 1965 my family decided to sell our house. At that time I was very interested in the time capsule recently buried beneath the Unisphere at the World's Fair in Flushing, Queens, and decided to create my own at home. There was a small hole in the wall behind my bed. My dad was about to repair it, so he let me open it up. Along with a few baseball cards and model airplanes, I put a little note expressing my love for Ali into the wall.

We moved and I went on to Holy Trinity High School in Hicksville. The girls I was lucky enough to date back then were all modeled after Ali. Then in 1970, while playing football as a freshman for C.W. Post, I glanced over at our cheerleading squad and became fixated on one very stunning brunette. I was shocked when I realized I was looking at Ali! Again, we didn't talk that much. Ali didn't quite remember me from grammar school.

It took another two years for me to get the guts to ask her out. We had both been dating other people until our junior year. During that spring semester Ali and I happened to become lab partners in chemistry class. She mentioned that she loved the beach, so I asked if she would like to go with me to my favorite beach in Ocean City, N.J. It was a 16-hour marathon trip and about midway down the Garden State Parkway I was positive this was the girl I would someday marry.

Over dinner at Martino's Italian Restaurant in Ocean City that evening, I told her about my never-ending crush and the hidden love letter. She was very intrigued by the time capsule story, and we soon became an item.

On Nov. 2, 1974, Ali and I were married at St. Boniface Holy Martyr Church in Sea Cliff where it all started. We have two children and four grandchildren. Every year our family spends a week together in Ocean City, and we dine at Martino's, our grandchildren's favorite place to eat.

Ali is a kindergarten aide at Bayville Primary School and is also on the wait staff of Twin Harbors restaurant in Bayville. I retired in 2000 as a driver-salesman with Clare Rose in Melville. I'm now an associate broker with Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty and a courier for FedEx.