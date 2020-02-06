Love Story: He chose her over the varsity basketball team

Lynn Spitznagel talks about meeting her husband, Tony, and their life together.

In 1956 my friend Bette introduced me to Tony, a quiet, handsome and athletic boy. We both lived in Patchogue and attended school there. I was 14, and he was 16. Our group of friends decided to go to the Patchogue Hotel on Main Street for an event that was offering free sodas, pretzels and Lindy dancing. Instant "like" set in!

I invited Tony to the school's "Sadie Hawkins Day" dance. It was the same day as one of his varsity basketball games. We won the dance contest, but Tony was booted off the team for missing the game. We remained an item through high school and college. Tony supported my education while I went to Adelphi Suffolk (a college which later became Dowling College), and I supported his education at the same college after we were married.

In 1964, Tony asked my parents for my hand. I had no idea he had saved for a ring. The night he was going to pop the question, my mother had to persuade me to go out. I had homework and wasn't planning on going out, but my mother talked me into it. We got engaged and later married at the Congregational Church in Patchogue on June 27, 1964. Our reception was at the Elks Hotel in Port Jefferson. I wore a beautiful wedding gown my mother-in-law made. As I walked down the aisle, Tony mouthed to me the words "You look beautiful." It still brings tears to my eyes. I think I’ll keep him.

We honeymooned in the Poconos, a popular destination then, and moved into a cottage on my family’s property in the hamlet of Brookhaven that we had renovated during our engagement. We lived there for two years before building our own home on the same property, which is where we live today. Our daughter Deborah was born in 1966, followed by Janice in 1971 and Stephanie in 1972.

I was a second-grade teacher in the William Floyd School District for 25 years before retiring in 2001. Tony was a reading consultant at the Brentwood School District for 29 years, retiring in 1995. We enjoy traveling and maintaining our mini organic farm. We’ve always grown and canned our own fruits and vegetables or donated the excess. We used to regularly bring our students to our home for a picnic and to pick peas. Tony and I pick apples from our orchard and make cider on an antique cider press. We have combined our philosophy of healthy living with our interests. It’s led to a full and satisfying life. I guess we are "pseudo hippies" but have still lived a mainstream life. It's been a lot of fun.

Tony is my best friend. We have known each other for 64 wonderful years, and I can honestly say he has always treated me with understanding, kindness and truthfulness. Actually, he treats everyone that way.

Tony didn’t have an easy childhood. He was born in Yugoslavia, and during World War II his parents were detained in concentration camps and Tony and his brother were hidden at an aunt’s house. They were reunited after two years. They survived conditions few of us will ever know. Tony keeps a wonderful positive outlook without bitterness. He treats me like a princess and has taught me to laugh even when I don’t feel like it.

We will celebrate our 56th wedding anniversary this summer by renting a Fire Island beach house for the whole family. It will be a treat to have everyone together.

— With Ann Donahue-Smukler