Love Story: He lost at pingpong — and won at love

Louis Rodriguez, who grew up in Manhattan, talks about meeting his wife, the former Mary Edna Bopp.

Our love story started in 1954. I was in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Amarillo, Texas. Some 55 other airmen and I were about to be transferred to San Diego and looked forward to warm weather. Instead, new orders came, and we were flown to an air base in Missouri. I knew little about Missouri beyond Stan Musial, the St. Louis Cardinals and something about a compromise — but I also knew the weather was cold. Were we disappointed? Yes. Little did I know that the 11th-hour switch would change my life.

After settling into the air base in Knob Noster, Missouri, I headed to a recreation hall in nearby Sedalia and started playing pingpong with a pretty girl who had just won the previous game. She was cute, had an engaging smile and the bluest eyes. I was instantly distracted — and lost the game. I didn’t jump over the net, but went right over to her side, offered my congratulations and asked her name. She said she was Mary Edna Bopp, "Eddie" to family and friends, and was born and raised in Sedalia. Instantly I knew it was her beauty and a decent forehand that caused my loss. She was 20, and I was 19. Yikes! An older woman by seven months. I could live with that.

Eddie and I spent time together as a couple with friends or took long walks. I really enjoyed her company, her friends and her family. We both saw other people but agreed something was very special between us, but the time wasn’t right. Then the Air Force intervened.

My unit was deployed to the United Kingdom for 90 days. This separation made me realize that Eddie was my future. When I returned, I proposed. A year later, on Nov. 3, 1956, we were married at Sacred Heart Church in Sedalia. We honeymooned in the Ozark Mountains, and after my discharge in March 1957 we made Long Island our home. By then my parents had moved to Bay Shore. We lived with them until buying our home in Brentwood, later moving to the South Shore in 1969.

I found work at defense industry plants, which were abundant on Long Island then. After five years I joined the Suffolk County Police Department, ultimately rising to detective in the Homicide Squad.

Our family grew to include children, Michael, James and Maria, who have filled our lives. Eddie was wonderful raising our children. She is also genuinely kind and has a strong sense of fairness. She has always encouraged me and been my biggest supporter.

After I retired in 1986, Eddie and I split our time between Long Island and Ocala, Florida. We were very active in our Florida community, where I was the unofficial social director organizing events like golf, picnics and dances. The police career, our winters in Florida and my enjoyment playing in the "Over the Hill" racquetball club would not have happened without Eddie’s encouragement.

Unfortunately, Eddie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015 and struggles with all that comes with that disease. Our family rallied, and we all agreed that she will get the best care we can give in our home for as long as we’re able.

We’ve had a wonderful life. We both got off the starting line together and ran this thing called life shoulder to shoulder. Our 64th anniversary was observed quietly. The year we met, 1954, was, as Frank Sinatra would say, a very good year.

— With Ann Donahue-Smukler