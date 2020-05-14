Love Story: He lost his mustache, but got the girl

Lila Kropf of East Meadow talks about meeting and marrying her husband, John.

It was June 1953, and I was Lila Foltz then. I was 17 and spending time with friends on Madison Street in Ridgewood, Queens, in front of a bakery owned by my friend Joan’s family. John, a friend of hers, stopped by and we were introduced. I thought he was very nice. When we were together again two days later, John asked if he could drive me home.

He was four years older than I, served in the Navy during the Korean War, bought his own car and had a mustache — all of which scared me a bit, so I declined. But I said he could walk me home. He accepted the invitation, and we started dating. I did ask him to shave his mustache, though. (My younger sister had said someone told her I was dating an older man!) He obliged.

In December 1954, with my parents’ blessing, we were engaged. John gave me a beautiful, sparkling diamond ring before Christmas Eve Mass at St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church in Ridgewood. After Mass that evening, we had it blessed. It still sparkles as brightly today as it did all those years ago.

We were married May 28, 1955, at St. Matthias and enjoyed a big reception at Karl’s Dee Old Homestead in Ridgewood. The roast beef dinner package was ours for $2.65 per person!

We lived in a third-floor walk-up apartment in Ridgewood, near John’s parents and his huge Italian family on his mother’s side. I worked for New York Telephone until a few months before our first child, Peggy, was born in November 1956. John was attending New York University to become a teacher. He held numerous jobs while putting himself through school in only three years. He did his homework on the train, coming from his job as a supervisor of a youth sports league on 97th Street between Lexington and Park avenues in Manhattan. In 1957, John was hired at John Adams High School in Queens. The first week of school the principal, mistaking him for a student, told him to get to his classroom. John said he was a teacher, so back came the mustache, which he has worn handsomely ever since.

In May 1958, our second daughter, Catherine, was born and our apartment became too small. In October, we managed to buy a house in East Meadow and were thrilled to have a backyard of our own. Our third daughter, Patricia Marie, was born in 1960, and our fourth, Diane, arrived in 1965.

John taught at Wisdom Lane Middle School in Levittown for a year before landing a full-time position with the East Meadow School District, first as a driver’s education instructor and then teaching science and health at Woodland Junior High. The five-minute commute allowed us to get by with one car; I happily dropped him off and picked him up. He also coached basketball, umpired baseball and, during summer months, was a New York State police officer at Jones Beach. These extra jobs made it possible for me to stay home. With a backyard pool and lots of neighborhood friends for our daughters, I was always busy.

Sadly, our daughter, Patricia, died from brain cancer after a five-month illness and went to heaven in May 2008.

With our daughters, sons-in-law and four grandchildren living nearby, our lives have been very fulfilling. We belong to St. Raphael’s Parish in East Meadow where we have celebrated many holy sacraments.

Our 65th anniversary will be quiet. But peace and contentment are good things and, if you have good health, you have everything.

— With Ann Donahue-Smukler