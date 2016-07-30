Marion Seddon of Hicksville recalls the day she met husband Jim nearly 67 years ago.

I met Jim at the Mineola Roller Skating Rink on Nov. 13, 1949. I was skating with my younger sister when he came over and said, “Hi, I’m Jim. Could I persuade you to skate with me?” I said, “yes,” and introduced myself; I was Marion Hayes back then.

We skated for many of the songs played by the rink’s wonderful organist, and when it was time to leave, Jim asked me out on a date. He was 19 and lived in West Hempstead. I was 17 and lived in North Baldwin.

He picked me up for our date in his 1929 Model A Ford. I was very impressed — it had a rumble seat! We continued dating, and a year later we got engaged and began planning our wedding.

On March 3, 1951, we wed at the Roosevelt Presbyterian Church. The weather must have brought us good luck, as it was a cold and nasty day, with rain and sleet. I remember my youngest brother carrying my wedding train to keep it dry. We spent our wedding night on Long Island at the Garden City Hotel and were charged a whopping $10 for our stay. We honeymooned in Lake Placid, and within 10 days of our marriage Jim had to leave for the Army. He had been called up to serve the day before the wedding.

I lived with Jim’s mother in Levittown, then followed him to Camp Gordon in Georgia after he completed basic training. We lived in an apartment off base in Augusta. Jim was an instructor in field radio repair with the U.S. Army Signal Corps.

He completed his service in 1953 and we returned to Long Island, which was full of potato farms and cabbage patches. Two years later we bought a Cape Cod in Hicksville, where we still live. Hicksville was so sparsely populated then that when the trains passed by, a mile and a half away, the china in the cupboards would shake. We raised three daughters and a son, who is deceased, and now have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Jim worked at General Electric for 31 years as an electronics field specialist before retiring in 1987. I maintained the home. We routinely enjoyed camping and boating, and the kids had lots of birthday parties. We were volunteers (Geronteers) at A. Holly Patterson in Uniondale for 19 years. Jim would play the organ or keyboard for the residents while I transported wheelchairs and helped out. He also volunteered at the Cold Spring Hill Nursing Home for two years. Every week we enjoyed listening to music at the Milleridge Inn.

Recently, we celebrated our 65th anniversary at the American Legion Hall in Madeira Beach, Florida, with a large gathering of relatives, followed by a cruise with family and friends.

We enjoy our life, and after 65 years of a loving marriage we are not only life partners but good friends. We have always enjoyed one another’s company and have many dear friends. We love going on Caribbean cruises and are regular winners on the ships’ Love & Marriage game. I guess we know each other pretty well.

— With Virginia Dunleavy