Maria (Interrante) Galioto of South Farmingdale talks about meeting her husband, Carl.

I met Carlo, as he was known then, in the summer of 1968 through mutual friends. I was 15 and attending All Saints Commercial High School in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Carlo was 18 and going to Westinghouse High School in Downtown Brooklyn. We each lived with our families in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn.

Shortly after meeting him, I was laid up with a bad case of mononucleosis and was home from school for two months. Carlo, who took the train to his high school, walked home from the train every day with one of my girlfriends who went to St. Joseph Commercial High School, also in Downtown Brooklyn. While I was stuck at home, my friend told me that Carlo often asked how I was doing.

After I recovered, I resumed hanging out with my friends and realized that Carlo started to take an interest in me. He eventually asked me on a date, and I accepted. Our first date was going to the movies to see "Three in the Attic" at the Ridgewood Theatre. We stopped for a bite to eat at a diner afterward.

Carlo and I started dating regularly and enjoyed going to movie theaters. By the way, I soon started calling him Carl. We sometimes stopped at Jahn’s Family Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlor in Richmond Hill with friends after a movie. We would all share "the kitchen sink," a massive ice cream sundae that served multiple people. We would each stick a spoon in and eat it up.

For my high school graduation, Carl took me to Manhattan to see the play "Hair" on Broadway. We ate at Salerno Italian Restaurant in Richmond Hill.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After failing my first driver's license road test, Carl offered to take me to the second one and let me use his car. I did OK with the driving part, but hit a pole while parking and dented his beautiful, brand-new green 1970 Cutlass Supreme. It was his first car, which he had bought with his hard-earned money. When he saw what happened, he just said, "I'll fix it" — and he did. (As for the road test, the third time was a charm — and my mother took me.)

Carl gave me a beautiful engagement ring in June 1972 and asked me to marry him. I still get compliments on my beautiful ring. We were married at St. Boniface Church in Elmont on Sept, 9, 1973. Our reception was at Leonard's of Great Neck, and we honeymooned in Nassau, in the Bahamas. There were only three couples on the plane, and each were celebrating their honeymoon. The flight attendants served us Champagne straight out of the first-class section to go with our breakfast meal!

In 1975 we bought a home in South Farmingdale. It was the worst house on a beautiful block. With very little money, Carl set out to fix it up. He did a beautiful job and we still get compliments on it 45 years later.

Carl had a rewarding 43-year career as a union electrician in Local 3. He ran some very large New York City subway jobs. After our children were grown, I went to work as a clerk typist at Nassau Community College, where I stayed for 16 years.

We have three wonderful sons, lovely daughters-in-law, and four beautiful grandchildren with another one on the way. Carl enjoys gardening, bowling and maintaining the house. He is also treasurer of the Nassau County Chapter of Local 3 Retirees. I enjoy cooking, reading and watercolor painting. We've gone on many wonderful trips and hope to enjoy more.

— With Ann Donahue-Smukler