Love Story: She went from potential caretaker to wife

Peter Cuthbert talks about meeting and marrying Jean VanHoesen, a former student of his.

I’ve lived in East Moriches for most of my life and taught social studies at Westhampton Beach High School from 1955 to 1986. Before getting my master’s degree in education at Hofstra University in 1954, I had been a tank platoon leader during two years of active duty in the Army, serving in the Korean War. I went on to serve 13 years as an officer commanding units in the National Guard and 17 years more in the U.S. Army Reserve. I married Nancy Whaley in 1950 and we raised six children together. In February 2016, after 65 happy years of marriage, Nancy died.

Shortly after that one of my former students, Jean VanHoesen, a divorced caretaker for old people (like me) mentioned to my daughter that if I needed any help she would be happy to help out and that I should feel free to call her.

I remembered Jean for a few reasons. On the “class will” page in her 1962 high school yearbook, someone on the yearbook committee published “Jean VanHoesen leaves her Jackie Kennedy good looks and smile to Mr. Cuthbert.” And I remember the day the principal called my classroom and asked me to send Jean to the nurse’s office for her annual physical. Twice she refused me, and I said, “Jean, if you don’t go, I’ll take you by the hand and drag you down there.” With a coy beautiful smile, she stunned me by saying, “Is that a promise?” There were giggles in the classroom. Apparently, her classmates knew about her crush on me. I was a 29-year-old Korean War veteran with a wife and six children, and she was a beautiful 16-year-old. I was just thinking, “OK, what do I do, what do I say?” To this day, I can’t remember how I handled the shock of that moment.

Back to 2016. In great shape and still playing tennis at 87, I called Jean. I hadn’t seen her since meeting briefly at Tanger Outlets Riverhead 12 years earlier. During our phone call, I invited her to lunch at Tully’s Restaurant in Hampton Bays. We hit it off very well and began dating. Around Christmas, 18 months later, I made plans to propose to her. I wrapped the engagement ring in a small box, then wrapped that box in a bigger box and so on. Eight boxes later her present was ready. After she opened the 10th and smallest box, I asked her to marry me. We tied the knot Sept. 22, 2018, at the Westhampton Presbyterian Church in Quiogue and enjoyed a lovely reception afterward with about 100 people at the Westhampton Yacht Squadron on Moriches Bay in Remsenburg where I had been a commodore. We enjoyed a “mini-moon” at Gurney’s Inn in Montauk.

We are enjoying life and having fun. Jean has one son and two grandchildren. I have nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Despite hardships in her life, Jean is a loving, friendly and nice person. She was voted most beautiful in high school and was an Eileen Ford model. We both value staying in shape.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jean told her high school friends at a slumber party years ago that I was the kind of man she wanted to marry. And she did — some 58 years later! I am one lucky guy to be in love again, having lots of laughs, dancing in the kitchen every night while dinner cooks and really enjoying life at age 90!

— With Ann Donahue-Smukler