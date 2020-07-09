Love Story: Their double dates turned into single dates

Marvin Gurwitz of Plainview talks about meeting his wife, Suzanne.

Suzanne Krauthamer was born in Paris just before the German occupation during World War II. Her family survived the Holocaust by crossing the Alps into Italy on foot then hiding in a church in Rome. They came to America among 976 Jewish refugees on a boat, the only one allowed into the United States. They were held in an internment camp in upstate Oswego for 18 months.

Our love story started in 1956. Suzanne was 17, and I was 20. We lived in Brooklyn (East Flatbush and Brownsville, respectively). Suzanne was dating a friend of mine and she would set me up with her girlfriends so we could double-date, since I had a car. After a trip to Bear Mountain, Suzanne told her mother, "Marvin paid a lot of attention to me today." When my friend casually mentioned that he might break up with Suzanne, I secretly thought to myself, "Yes! Now I can ask her out."

For our first date we went bowling followed by ice cream at Jahn’s in Brooklyn. Suzanne enjoyed community dances. I decided to start going to them to check out my competition. Suzanne would dance with several guys (I wasn’t much of a dancer), but at the end of the night, she always gave me the honor of driving her home.

After three years, Suzanne said it was time to get married. I proposed on her 20th birthday in front of my entire family so she would be hard pressed to say no.

We were married June 18, 1960, at the Celian Mansion in Brooklyn. I still tell her she owes me $1 because we were delayed getting our marriage license by a day because her father wouldn’t let her go on the Sabbath. The fee went up the following Monday.

Suzanne insisted I join the Army before we married so I wouldn’t have to leave her alone if I got drafted after we married. I spent six months at Fort Dix in New Jersey. My first night there I thought to myself, "What am I doing here?" After six years of reserve duty, I was honorably discharged as sergeant.

We moved to Brentwood in 1969. I worked as a salesman and purchasing agent for commercial stationery companies for 40 years. Suzanne was a schoolteacher for more than 30 years, teaching pre-K through second grade and Hebrew School. Kindergarten was her favorite, instilling an early love of reading and learning in her students. In 1980 we moved to Plainview.

Since retiring, we’ve become like teenagers, staying up most nights until 4 a.m. and sleeping past 2 p.m. Our favorite activity is spending time with our family. We have three children and a wonderful extended family, which includes a son-in-law, two daughters-in-law, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. They are our pride and joy.

Suzanne likes to play mah-jongg and canasta with friends. I prefer simply relaxing at home, watching sports.

After more than 60 years together, I love Suzanne more than ever. I knew I loved her from the beginning and promised her a happy life. We continue to do everything together. We still hold hands when we go out. I still make her laugh, sometimes without saying a word. When she is upset with me, I remind her, "What would you do without me?" In reality I remind myself, "What would I do without her?"

Our 60th anniversary celebration was unique. Our kids decorated our cul-de-sac with balloons, photos and mementos and we had a car parade of friends and family. It was wonderful!

We’re still thankful for each other, our health and our family.

— With Ann Donahue-Smukler