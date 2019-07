Mourners attending services for Luiz Alvarez, the retired NYPD detective whose fatal cancer was linked to 9/11, should expect traffic delays for his wake Tuesday in Oceanside, police said.

Aa stretch of Long Beach Road by the Towers Funeral Home will be closed from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Nassau police said.

The closure runs from Lincoln Avenue to Foxhurst Road, police said.