Long Island

Teen faces charges in Huntington Station fatal shooting, police say

Suffolk police have arrested and charged a juvenile

Suffolk police have arrested and charged a juvenile in connection with the fatal Aug. 9 shooting of Luis Cameran Rimmer-Hernandez, 21, of Dix Hills, authorities said. Credit: Barry Sloan

By John Asbury
Suffolk County police arrested and charged a teenager Thursday in the fatal shooting a man earlier this month in Huntington Station, authorities said.

The teen, whose name and age were not released, shot and killed Luis Cameran Rimmer-Hernandez., 21, of Dix Hills, on Aug. 9, police said.

Rimmer-Hernandez was found with a bullet wound on Lowndes Avenue after neighbors called 911 to report gunshots just before 11 p.m.

Police said the teen was being held overnight at a juvenile detention facility and is scheduled to appear in youth court Friday.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

