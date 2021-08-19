Suffolk County police arrested and charged a teenager Thursday in the fatal shooting a man earlier this month in Huntington Station, authorities said.

The teen, whose name and age were not released, shot and killed Luis Cameran Rimmer-Hernandez., 21, of Dix Hills, on Aug. 9, police said.

Rimmer-Hernandez was found with a bullet wound on Lowndes Avenue after neighbors called 911 to report gunshots just before 11 p.m.

Police said the teen was being held overnight at a juvenile detention facility and is scheduled to appear in youth court Friday.