Lyft to offer discount on rides for New Year's Eve, New Year's Day

Lyft and six state senators are promoting an

Lyft and six state senators are promoting an initiative to reduces drunken driving by offering Long Island rider a discount on NewYear's Eve and New Year's Day. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Revelers on Long Island are eligible for a $20 combined discount for Lyft rides on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day as the company, along with six state senators, promote an initiative to reduce drunken driving.

Lyft is partnering with state Sens. Jim Gaughran (D-Northport), John Brooks (D-Seaford), Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood), Anna Kaplan (D- North Hempstead), Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) and Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown), in the campaign that begins Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday, the company announced Friday.

Long Island is one of three areas in New York State in which Lyft will honor a discount of up to $10 per ride, with a maximum of $10 per ride, officials said. Riders can access the promotion by using the code LONGISLANDNYE, officials said.

Jen Hensley, Lyft’s director of public policy, said in a statement the initiative would help ensure Lyft riders celebrating on Long Island “have no excuse to drive impaired.”

Martinez said in a statement: “It’s important to instill safe driving practices at all times especially during weekends and holiday seasons so that a responsible alternative to drinking and driving is secured.”

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

