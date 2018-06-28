TODAY'S PAPER
Four Lynbrook cops treated after man throws powder at them, cops say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com
Four Lynbrook police officers are being treated at a hospital after a man they were trying to arrest outside a dwelling on Brower Place Thursday afternoon threw an unidentified white powder at them, a Lynbrook sergeant said.

“We don’t know what it was,” said Sgt. Doug King said by telephone.

The officers, who were taken to Nassau University Medical Center, experienced numb lips and “irritation to their respiratory systems,” he said.

The man, who was arrested based on a warrant the police had obtained, also is being treated at the same hospital.

