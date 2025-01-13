No charges for off-duty NYPD officer, one of 3 drivers who fatally struck woman crossing Sunrise Highway, attorney general says

The state attorney general's office said Monday that no charges will be filed against an off-duty NYPD officer who was one of three people who struck a 70-year-old pedestrian in a 2023 fatal crash in Massapequa Park.

Lynn Walsh, a grandmother of four and a longtime Kohl's department store manager, died a week after she was struck by three vehicles while trying to cross Sunrise Highway on March 10, 2023.

The investigation by the Office of Attorney General Letitia James was carried out under New York State Executive Law 70-b, which allows the attorney general's Office of Special Investigation to investigate all instances in which a police officer may have caused a death.

NYPD Sgt. Keith Weber was one of three people whose vehicles struck Walsh, of Massapequa Park. Weber stayed on the scene, spoke to Nassau police investigators and registered 0% blood alcohol content at the scene, according to a report by OSI released Monday.

Walsh's family could not be reached for comment Monday.

Walsh was in the crosswalk on Sunrise Highway, with the intersection of Unqua Road, at 9:15 p.m. when she was struck in succession by three vehicles, the report said. Weber was the driver of the second vehicle that struck Walsh. He had a green light "but swerved out of his lane of travel to avoid hitting a car that had stopped in front of him," the report said.

"When his car continued into the intersection, he struck Ms. Walsh, who was in the crosswalk," the report said. "He pulled over to attempt to help Ms. Walsh, but she was struck by a third car, which left the scene without stopping."

The driver of the first vehicle that struck Walsh, who was only identified in the report by the initials S.C., was driving a Chevrolet Malibu in the middle lane of Sunrise and saw Walsh "at the last minute and "tried to slow down but could not avoid hitting the person, whom he struck with his left-side rear-view mirror," the report said.

The report said that S.C. said he pulled over and Walsh was still standing when he saw Weber's car strike Walsh, which knocked her to the ground.

A third vehicle, a maroon colored sedan, struck Walsh and left the scene, the report said. The driver of that vehicle has not been identified, the report said.

The report concluded: "Having thoroughly investigated the case and analyzed the law, OSI concludes that a prosecutor would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Sgt. Weber committed a crime, and closes the matter with the issuance of this report."