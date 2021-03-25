Southwest to begin nonstop flights from MacArthur to Nashville

Got some Music City mania?

As the travel industry gears up from a world of pandemic shutdown, Long Island MacArthur Airport announced Thursday that Southwest Airlines will soon begin nonstop service to the home of country music, Nashville, Tennessee.

Service from MacArthur starts June 6 with one nonstop daily flight.

According to the Southwest Airlines website, one-way fares start as low as $116, but are subject to change.

"Since early in my tenure as Supervisor, expanding service has been a priority," Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a statement, adding: "Despite challenges with COVID, this is very welcome news, and certainly supports that we never give up, and continue to focus all our efforts on serving the needs of our residents."

The Nashville music scene is known worldwide, but it's more than the home of The Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Ascend Amphitheater features live outdoor concerts from different genres, including events this summer.

The African American Music Museum is a new popular site, as well, officials said.

For outdoor enthusiasts there's Centennial Park, the Parthenon and the Cheekwood Botanical Garden, according to www.visitmusiccity.com, which features the latest information on events and safe travel. The NASCAR Cup Series is slated for June 18-20 at Nashville Superspeedway.