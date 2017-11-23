TODAY'S PAPER
Annual Macy’s parade expected in NYC to be high-flying affair

More than 3.5M paradegoers could turn out for the 91st Thanksgiving event.

Members of the crew for the Ronald McDonald

Members of the crew for the Ronald McDonald balloon prepare for inflation along 79th Street in Manhattan on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, the day before the kickoff of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Joan Gralla  joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
New and beloved balloons, floats with top performers, dancers and clowns galore — from the Nutty-Cracker Ballet and the Corny Copia troops to the more traditional Keystone Kops and Robbers — will glide, march and sashay from Central Park West to Herald Square’s Macy’s Department Store, starting Thursday at 9 a.m.

The sun will shine, and despite the wind chill that will make it feel like 25 to 35 degrees, the northwest wind should not top 8 mph, which should make it easier to control the towering balloons.

More than 3.5 million parade goers could turn out for the 91st Thanksgiving parade, and officials said security will be intense, though no specific threats were received.

Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen” will debut as a giant balloon along the more than 2.5-mile route. The Grinch prepping to steal Christmas, Jett from “Super Wings,” and Chase from “Paw Patrol” are also new this year, after passing with flying colors a Nov. 4 test session in New Jersey.

Macy’s will have a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree in the parade, accompanied by more than 100 lucky and talented employees who all auditioned, Macy’s said.

Some favorite balloons will return, including Charlie Brown, Hello Kitty and the Pillsbury Doughboy, according to Macy’s. And such stars as Jimmy Fallon, and musical artists Andra Day and Common, Flo Rida, Smokey Robinson, and The Roots will perform for the morning crowds.

In addition to the balloons, spectators will watch 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers, more than 1,000 clowns and 12 marching bands, according to Macy’s.

As is now customary for events with large crowds, the city will have a “stronger than ever” police presence for the parade, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The NYPD will deploy aviation units, heavy weapons teams, rooftop surveillance teams and canine units, as well as make use of sand trucks to stop potential vehicle attacks. The parade takes place weeks after a man slammed a rental truck into a TriBeCa bike path, mowing down bikers and killing eight.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

